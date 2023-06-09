Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Records 0.52 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.5000 High

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $1.44, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516386 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

TORRES JOSE bought 50,000 shares of SKIL for $54,050 on Dec 20. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kolek Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKIL now has a Market Capitalization of 236.80M and an Enterprise Value of 833.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $6.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8000.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 284.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.84M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $138.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.9M to a low estimate of $137M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $148.38M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $565.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $555.12M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $597.65M and the low estimate is $543.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.