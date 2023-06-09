Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.12

As of close of business last night, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.12, down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602187 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MCBEE RICHARD D bought 10,631 shares for $4.47 per share. The transaction valued at 47,521 led to the insider holds 75,917 shares of the business.

Barker Jon sold 150,833 shares of SPWH for $1,392,038 on Dec 16. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 492,482 shares after completing the transaction at $9.23 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Barker Jon, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 14,167 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 133,198 and left with 643,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWH now has a Market Capitalization of 192.96M and an Enterprise Value of 683.44M. As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $11.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPWH traded 738.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWH as of May 14, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $327.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $329.3M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.02M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.