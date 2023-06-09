SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.24

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) closed the day trading at $56.70 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $57.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251714 shares were traded. SSNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares for $62.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,577,146 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kanwar Rahul sold 46,700 shares of SSNC for $2,944,902 on Aug 11. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $63.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kanwar Rahul, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 80,068 shares for $62.56 each. As a result, the insider received 5,008,934 and left with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSNC now has a Market Capitalization of 14.13B and an Enterprise Value of 20.96B. As of this moment, SS&C’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNC has reached a high of $64.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSNC traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSNC traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 250.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

SSNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 33.40% for SSNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.87 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.29B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.9B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.