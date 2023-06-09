Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.13, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573292 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 766.26M and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $9.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INN traded 971.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 855.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, INN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $195.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.57M to a low estimate of $194.72M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.25M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.21M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $745.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.7M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773.23M and the low estimate is $737.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.