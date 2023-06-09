Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed the day trading at $21.32 up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $20.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590350 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,131,478 led to the insider holds 17,836 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares of SNDX for $1,032,237 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $19.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Morrison Briggs, who serves as the President, Head of R&D of the company, sold 52,854 shares for $22.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,190,674 and left with 17,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNDX traded about 943.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNDX traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 69.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of May 14, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.28% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.23 and -$3.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.62M and the low estimate is $11.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 442.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.