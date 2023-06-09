T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) closed the day trading at $113.87 up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $113.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882202 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hiebler Jessica M sold 1,881 shares for $106.66 per share. The transaction valued at 200,627 led to the insider holds 11,628 shares of the business.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,969 shares of TROW for $1,370,749 on Feb 21. The Vice President now owns 129,436 shares after completing the transaction at $114.52 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, McCormick Andrew C., who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 14,154 shares for $116.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,652,130 and left with 70,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROW now has a Market Capitalization of 25.57B and an Enterprise Value of 23.80B. As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $134.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TROW traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TROW traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 224.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.11M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of May 14, 2023 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 18.64M, compared to 20.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Dividends & Splits

TROW’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.88, up from 4.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 78.70% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.43 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.71. EPS for the following year is $6.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.49B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.83B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.