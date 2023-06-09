Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) closed at $47.03 in the last session, up 0.36% from day before closing price of $46.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123641 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when LYON WILLIAM H sold 2,000 shares for $47.01 per share. The transaction valued at 94,020 led to the insider holds 112,570 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 105,000 shares of TMHC for $4,850,050 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 20,127 shares after completing the transaction at $46.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $45.03 each. As a result, the insider received 360,240 and left with 3,477,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 6.65B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $47.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMHC traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.