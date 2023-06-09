Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock Price Peaks at $40.91 During Trading

The closing price of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) was $39.86 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $39.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1442691 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TENB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Zecher Linda Kay sold 2,600 shares for $40.56 per share. The transaction valued at 105,456 led to the insider holds 4,046 shares of the business.

Vicks Raymond Jr. sold 1,496 shares of TENB for $57,925 on May 25. The Director now owns 4,245 shares after completing the transaction at $38.72 per share. On May 24, another insider, Yoran Amit, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 5,708 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 214,278 and left with 225,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -112.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $52.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.63.

Shares Statistics:

TENB traded an average of 998.58K shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.66M to a low estimate of $189.81M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.34M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.84M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683.19M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $858.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.