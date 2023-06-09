Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TWKS

After finishing at $8.07 in the prior trading day, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) closed at $7.63, down -5.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591529 shares were traded. TWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Cummins Erin bought 14,500 shares for $7.63 per share. The transaction valued at 110,635 led to the insider holds 332,009 shares of the business.

Xiao Guo bought 35,000 shares of TWKS for $267,400 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,389,647 shares after completing the transaction at $7.64 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Davis Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 43,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 112.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has reached a high of $17.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 910.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.36M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TWKS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $301.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $304M to a low estimate of $300.56M. As of the current estimate, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332.11M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.27M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.