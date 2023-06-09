Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at $36.15 in the last session, up 5.42% from day before closing price of $34.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11883549 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 23.27B and an Enterprise Value of 24.00B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 128.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCOM traded on average about 4.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 649.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.05M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of May 14, 2023 were 16.79M with a Short Ratio of 16.79M, compared to 16.03M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $570.93M, an estimated increase of 97.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 124.10% over than the figure of $97.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9B, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $5.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.