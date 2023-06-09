Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stocks Hit Low of $62.96 Before Closing at $63.02

In the latest session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $63.02 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $64.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4389885 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twilio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when DONIO ELENA A. sold 6,485 shares for $67.07 per share. The transaction valued at 434,917 led to the insider holds 425,177 shares of the business.

DONIO ELENA A. sold 7,622 shares of TWLO for $349,211 on May 15. The President, Data & Applications now owns 431,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.82 per share. On May 15, another insider, Wagner Dana, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the company, sold 1,977 shares for $45.49 each. As a result, the insider received 89,934 and left with 157,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.59B and an Enterprise Value of 8.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $110.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWLO has traded an average of 4.83M shares per day and 5.65M over the past ten days. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.38M, compared to 6.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $985.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $990.6M to a low estimate of $980.05M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $943.35M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.99M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.