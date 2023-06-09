Understanding Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACRO) closed at $10.29 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $10.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4182480 shares were traded. ACRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRO now has a Market Capitalization of 443.76M and an Enterprise Value of 446.93M. As of this moment, Acropolis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRO has reached a high of $10.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRO has traded an average of 171.36K shares per day and 683.47k over the past ten days. A total of 43.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.50M. Shares short for ACRO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 14.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $10.00 and low estimates of $1.20.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.