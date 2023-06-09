Understanding Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)’s financial health through ratios

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) closed the day trading at $65.67 down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $65.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533995 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Erlich Craig bought 3,000 shares for $64.09 per share. The transaction valued at 192,270 led to the insider holds 35,151 shares of the business.

Coughenour Peter bought 500 shares of ADC for $32,125 on May 26. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 6,043 shares after completing the transaction at $64.25 per share. On May 25, another insider, Breslin Stephen, who serves as the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, bought 375 shares for $64.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,120 and bolstered with 6,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.12B and an Enterprise Value of 8.32B. As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADC traded about 698.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADC traded about 648.79k shares per day. A total of 90.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ADC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

ADC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 2.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $127.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.32M to a low estimate of $115.2M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $104.88M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.63M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $473.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.81M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $665.19M and the low estimate is $470.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.