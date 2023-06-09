Understanding CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) through its ratios

In the latest session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed at $16.94 up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $16.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3170217 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CNX Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 973.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when LANIGAN BERNARD JR bought 137,835 shares for $15.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,100,026 led to the insider holds 137,835 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.18B. As of this moment, CNX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNX has traded an average of 3.02M shares per day and 3.02M over the past ten days. A total of 168.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of May 14, 2023 were 25.45M with a Short Ratio of 25.45M, compared to 26.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.37% and a Short% of Float of 20.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2017 when the company split stock in a 6:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $418.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $482.9M to a low estimate of $335M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $420.42M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.97M, a decrease of -21.80% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 105.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.