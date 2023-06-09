Understanding GameStop Corp. (GME) through its ratios

In the latest session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) closed at $21.44 down -17.89% from its previous closing price of $26.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19151776 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GameStop Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $6.20 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Cheng Lawrence bought 5,000 shares for $22.80 per share. The transaction valued at 113,989 led to the insider holds 37,088 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 7.96B and an Enterprise Value of 7.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GME has traded an average of 4.77M shares per day and 6.66M over the past ten days. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.95M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of May 14, 2023 were 57.32M with a Short Ratio of 57.32M, compared to 56.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.81% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $5.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.