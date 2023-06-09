Understanding Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed at $9.02 down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920060 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares for $8.19 per share. The transaction valued at 24,582 led to the insider holds 120,698 shares of the business.

Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares of HA for $34,714 on Feb 02. The Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 83,189 shares after completing the transaction at $11.57 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Zwern Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,740 shares for $14.02 each. As a result, the insider received 108,536 and left with 52,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HA now has a Market Capitalization of 464.96M and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $17.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HA has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 51.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.39% and a Short% of Float of 17.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.59. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $697.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $706M to a low estimate of $690.86M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $691.87M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $768.84M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.