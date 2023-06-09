Understanding Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) closed at $28.07 down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $28.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 804910 shares were traded. JHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Hughes Brennan A. sold 1,874 shares for $26.69 per share. The transaction valued at 50,010 led to the insider holds 4,570 shares of the business.

Sheehan Anne bought 332 shares of JHG for $9,000 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 332 shares after completing the transaction at $27.11 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, FOGO GEORGINA, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 10,701 shares for $23.29 each. As a result, the insider received 249,185 and left with 101,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JHG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JHG has reached a high of $31.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JHG has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 858.14k over the past ten days. A total of 165.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JHG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 2.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JHG is 1.56, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.63.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $516.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $520.1M to a low estimate of $514.3M. As of the current estimate, Janus Henderson Group plc’s year-ago sales were $555.5M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $511.31M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $524.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $489.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.