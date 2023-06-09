Understanding Opera Limited (OPRA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) closed at $17.95 up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $17.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739249 shares were traded. OPRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opera Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 21, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPRA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Opera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRA has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPRA has traded an average of 462.02K shares per day and 968.43k over the past ten days. A total of 89.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.86M. Insiders hold about 12.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRA as of May 14, 2023 were 438.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 131.77k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93M to a low estimate of $88.2M. As of the current estimate, Opera Limited’s year-ago sales were $77.83M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 19.30% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.04M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.22M and the low estimate is $431.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.