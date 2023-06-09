Understanding Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) closed at $71.00 up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $68.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802600 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $93.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIMO has traded an average of 427.26K shares per day and 741.27k over the past ten days. A total of 33.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.40M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of May 14, 2023 were 747.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 1.05M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIMO is 2.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.09 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $133.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $161.4M to a low estimate of $117.3M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $252.37M, an estimated decrease of -47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.94M, a decrease of -41.50% over than the figure of -$47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.92M, down -38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $749.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.99M and the low estimate is $622.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.