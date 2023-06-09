Understanding Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s financial health through ratios

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed the day trading at $33.77 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $34.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4619399 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 401,324 led to the insider holds 71,664 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 4,490 shares of SYF for $162,358 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 74,443 shares after completing the transaction at $36.16 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Wenzel Brian J. Sr., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 70,434 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,498,998 and left with 93,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.47B. As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYF traded about 6.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYF traded about 6.55M shares per day. A total of 434.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 425.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of May 14, 2023 were 15.11M with a Short Ratio of 15.11M, compared to 15.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Dividends & Splits

SYF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.91 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $3.54.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.19B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.