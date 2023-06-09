Understanding TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) through its ratios

In the latest session, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed at $128.00 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $128.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373967 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $138 from $136 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Jenkins John S sold 25,025 shares for $122.32 per share. The transaction valued at 3,061,163 led to the insider holds 22,486 shares of the business.

MITTS HEATH A sold 9,418 shares of TEL for $1,159,564 on May 01. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 28,163 shares after completing the transaction at $123.12 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, CURTIN TERRENCE R, who serves as the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of the company, sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 each. As a result, the insider received 3,827,800 and left with 54,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEL now has a Market Capitalization of 40.33B and an Enterprise Value of 43.63B. As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $138.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEL has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 316.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 3.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEL is 2.36, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.62 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.52. EPS for the following year is $7.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.1B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.58B and the low estimate is $16.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.