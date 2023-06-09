Understanding Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed at $74.98 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $74.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951355 shares were traded. THC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Arbour Paola M sold 38,556 shares for $75.22 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,338 led to the insider holds 33,006 shares of the business.

Arnst Thomas W sold 21,178 shares of THC for $1,548,602 on May 19. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $73.12 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Arnst Thomas W, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $60.07 each. As a result, the insider received 96,112 and left with 21,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.64B and an Enterprise Value of 21.96B. As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $75.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THC has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 102.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.56M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.11% stake in the company. Shares short for THC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34M, up 173.10% from the average estimate.