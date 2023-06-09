Understanding Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)’s financial health through ratios

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed the day trading at $16.67 down -7.39% from the previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2207020 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Calvin Sandra sold 122 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,967 led to the insider holds 42,247 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 825 shares of TVTX for $13,687 on May 10. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 56,611 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On May 10, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 825 shares for $16.59 each. As a result, the insider received 13,687 and left with 59,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $29.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TVTX traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TVTX traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 68.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of May 14, 2023 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 8.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from TG Therapeutics, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.60, with high estimates of $7.33 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.