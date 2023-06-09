Understanding Visa Inc. (V)’s financial health through ratios

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) closed the day trading at $223.05 down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $225.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6247930 shares were traded. V stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of V, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MAHON TULLIER KELLY sold 54,146 shares for $232.55 per share. The transaction valued at 12,591,706 led to the insider holds 26,674 shares of the business.

PRABHU VASANT M sold 13,343 shares of V for $3,125,785 on May 01. The VICE CHAIR, CFO now owns 73,638 shares after completing the transaction at $234.26 per share. On May 01, another insider, KELLY ALFRED F JR, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $232.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,746,525 and left with 154,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, V now has a Market Capitalization of 467.16B and an Enterprise Value of 471.17B. As of this moment, Visa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, V has reached a high of $235.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $174.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, V traded about 6.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, V traded about 7.78M shares per day. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for V as of May 14, 2023 were 33.38M with a Short Ratio of 33.38M, compared to 31.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

V’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for V, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.24 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.04. EPS for the following year is $9.15, with 34 analysts recommending between $9.47 and $8.12.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $7.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.63B to a low estimate of $7.34B. As of the current estimate, Visa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.28B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.05B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.75B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for V’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.31B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.53B and the low estimate is $32.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.