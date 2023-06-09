United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $26.83

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) closed the day trading at $26.83 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $26.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611819 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UCBI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UCBI traded about 787.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UCBI traded about 619.4k shares per day. A total of 115.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 4.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

UCBI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 34.33% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $243.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.15M to a low estimate of $239.76M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.3M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.56M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.15M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $977.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.