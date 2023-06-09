United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $389.61

As of close of business last night, United Rentals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $389.61, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $387.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963729 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $393.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $384.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 253.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Grace William E. sold 725 shares for $359.63 per share. The transaction valued at 260,733 led to the insider holds 6,520 shares of the business.

Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares of URI for $5,735,930 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 101,276 shares after completing the transaction at $477.99 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Asplund Dale A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,392 shares for $436.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,842,415 and left with 19,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 26.78B and an Enterprise Value of 39.18B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 359.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 358.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URI traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 991.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 2.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, URI has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.39 and a low estimate of $7.45, while EPS last year was $7.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.21, with high estimates of $12.95 and low estimates of $9.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.8 and $36.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.55. EPS for the following year is $42.58, with 23 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $33.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $3.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $13.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.