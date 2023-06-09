Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $26.44 in the prior trading day, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $25.90, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522633 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCYT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 258.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Bhanji Muna sold 1,539 shares for $25.91 per share. The transaction valued at 39,875 led to the insider holds 24,733 shares of the business.

Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of VCYT for $749,357 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 42,681 shares after completing the transaction at $22.04 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, EASTHAM KARIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,750 shares for $22.78 each. As a result, the insider received 427,044 and left with 23,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -442.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $83.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.4M to a low estimate of $80.9M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.86M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.07M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.98M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.54M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.24M and the low estimate is $375.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.