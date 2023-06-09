Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) closed at $26.01 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $26.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536838 shares were traded. VNOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 54,360,013 led to the insider holds 7,002,347 shares of the business.

BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 1,810,400 shares of VNOM for $54,360,013 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 7,002,347 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 180,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider received 5,512,752 and left with 8,812,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNOM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Viper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNOM has reached a high of $35.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNOM traded on average about 398.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VNOM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VNOM is 1.00, which was 2.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.35.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $175.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $158.9M. As of the current estimate, Viper Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $239.32M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.58M, a decrease of -11.80% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $666.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $718.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.47M, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $954M and the low estimate is $691M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.