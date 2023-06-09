Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.79, up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745079 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VYGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Sandrock Alfred sold 7,437 shares for $7.83 per share. The transaction valued at 58,232 led to the insider holds 214,618 shares of the business.

Swartz Robin sold 1,259 shares of VYGR for $9,858 on Apr 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 71,617 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Hesslein Robert W., who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 4,410 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 34,222 and left with 102,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 556.82M and an Enterprise Value of 305.95M. As of this moment, Voyager’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VYGR traded 484.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 594.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 282.90% from the average estimate.