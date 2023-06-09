W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) closed at $70.78 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $70.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639795 shares were traded. WPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when ALEXANDER MARK A bought 1,000 shares for $72.48 per share. The transaction valued at 72,479 led to the insider holds 26,118 shares of the business.

Zander Brian H sold 200 shares of WPC for $16,812 on Feb 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,266 shares after completing the transaction at $84.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPC now has a Market Capitalization of 15.14B and an Enterprise Value of 23.25B. As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has reached a high of $89.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WPC has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 956.27k over the past ten days. A total of 211.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WPC as of May 14, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 6.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WPC is 4.27, from 4.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $424.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $437M to a low estimate of $408.6M. As of the current estimate, W. P. Carey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.79M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.64M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $445M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.