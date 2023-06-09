Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at $31.85 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $31.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4408712 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares for $170.77 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,090 led to the insider holds 33,366,388 shares of the business.

BREWER ROSALIND G bought 10,000 shares of WBA for $339,510 on Mar 29. The CEO now owns 369,945 shares after completing the transaction at $33.95 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,475,166 shares for $30.30 each. As a result, the insider received 468,897,530 and left with 10,771,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBA now has a Market Capitalization of 27.48B and an Enterprise Value of 63.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $43.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBA has traded an average of 7.19M shares per day and 7.15M over the past ten days. A total of 862.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of May 14, 2023 were 30.25M with a Short Ratio of 30.25M, compared to 30.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WBA is 1.92, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.95. The current Payout Ratio is 38.21% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.09B to a low estimate of $33.45B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.6B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.56B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.9B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150B and the low estimate is $140.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.