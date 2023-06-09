Westlake Corporation (WLK)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed at $112.41 in the last session, down -3.14% from day before closing price of $116.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527060 shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on May 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $108 from $112 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares for $98.94 per share. The transaction valued at 98,940 led to the insider holds 10,208 shares of the business.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 542 shares of WLK for $58,037 on Aug 26. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 543 shares after completing the transaction at $107.08 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLK now has a Market Capitalization of 14.35B and an Enterprise Value of 17.36B. As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $134.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WLK traded on average about 495.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WLK is 1.43, which was 1.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37. The current Payout Ratio is 9.30% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

