Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) was $12.96 for the day, down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $13.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731814 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, Xenia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 93.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XHR is 1.50, which has changed by -24.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 10.08% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $19.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.12.

Shares Statistics:

XHR traded an average of 814.26K shares per day over the past three months and 770.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.72M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, XHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.6M to a low estimate of $263.74M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.45M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.87M, a decrease of -3.20% over than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $997.61M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $977.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.