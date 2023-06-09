ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $16.57 in the prior trading day, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $16.17, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529381 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.90.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,592 led to the insider holds 80,656 shares of the business.

Bartolome Lora sold 1,528 shares of ZIP for $22,721 on May 15. The VP, Accounting & Controller now owns 10,164 shares after completing the transaction at $14.87 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 8,666 shares for $17.34 each. As a result, the insider received 150,235 and left with 153,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.67B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 764.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of May 14, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $170.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.2M to a low estimate of $167.29M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.94M, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $696.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861M and the low estimate is $706.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.