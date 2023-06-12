28 analysts offer recommendations for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock

The price of BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at $115.26 in the last session, down -0.55% from day before closing price of $115.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318545 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.81.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BILL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 179.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Rettig John R. sold 5,650 shares for $114.06 per share. The transaction valued at 644,447 led to the insider holds 28,866 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 4,149 shares of BILL for $474,004 on Jun 07. The CLO & CCO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $114.25 per share. On May 31, another insider, Cota Germaine, who serves as the SVP, Finance & Accounting of the company, sold 727 shares for $97.25 each. As a result, the insider received 70,701 and left with 2,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.26B and an Enterprise Value of 11.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -62.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $179.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BILL traded on average about 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of May 30, 2023 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.77M, compared to 9.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has BILL Holdings, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $91.55, with high estimates of $16.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.