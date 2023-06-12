2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Stock Price Peaks at $12.69 During Trading

The closing price of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) was $12.39 for the day, down -0.72% from the previous closing price of $12.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570526 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Baird William D III sold 637 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 8,192 led to the insider holds 210,303 shares of the business.

Heffron Nicola sold 60 shares of TSVT for $882 on Feb 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 89,182 shares after completing the transaction at $14.70 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,587 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider received 68,889 and left with 536,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSVT now has a Market Capitalization of 621.97M and an Enterprise Value of 548.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.56.

Shares Statistics:

TSVT traded an average of 821.30K shares per day over the past three months and 636.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 7.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.10% and a Short% of Float of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.99 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.41. EPS for the following year is -$3.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.12 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.68M to a low estimate of $25.28M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.48M, an estimated increase of 181.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.95M, an increase of 190.50% over than the figure of $181.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.5M, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.07M and the low estimate is $181.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.