ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed the day trading at $9.42 up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912764 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 740.93M and an Enterprise Value of 815.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADTN traded about 907.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADTN traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 78.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

ADTN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $329.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.5M to a low estimate of $328.2M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.04M, an estimated increase of 91.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.63M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $91.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.