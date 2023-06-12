Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock Closes down -4.08% on Friday Trading

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) closed the day trading at $0.70 down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643399 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7684 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6891.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 37.32M and an Enterprise Value of 29.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8629, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8082.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADN traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADN traded about 581.94k shares per day. A total of 52.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.16M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 342.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.1M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.