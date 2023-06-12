AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Records 0.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.3040 High

After finishing at $0.30 in the prior trading day, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $0.30, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0005 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715851 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3040 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2989.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UAVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 56,250 led to the insider holds 408,750 shares of the business.

Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of UAVS for $26,250 on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 32.79M and an Enterprise Value of 36.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4480.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 964.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.