Alight Inc. (ALIT)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed at $8.81 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082410 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 248,780,699 led to the insider holds 57,028 shares of the business.

Blackstone Management Associat sold 28,562,652 shares of ALIT for $248,780,699 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 57,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,562,652 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 248,780,699 and left with 57,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 7.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $10.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALIT traded on average about 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 476.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 382.92M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of May 30, 2023 were 19.9M with a Short Ratio of 19.90M, compared to 17.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $802.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.85M to a low estimate of $793M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $715M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.88M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $833.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.16M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.