Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.85, down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $39.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830428 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALGM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lury Richard R. sold 6,000 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,480 led to the insider holds 27,663 shares of the business.

Lynch Susan D bought 240 shares of ALGM for $9,967 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 12,523 shares after completing the transaction at $41.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, OEP SKNA, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,980,000 shares for $37.76 each. As a result, the insider received 188,044,800 and left with 17,649,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.45B and an Enterprise Value of 7.14B. As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $48.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALGM traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of May 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 5.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $275.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $275.3M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.75M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.81M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $973.65M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.