Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Stock Price Peaks at $5.85 During Trading

The closing price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) was $5.64 for the day, down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724011 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLO now has a Market Capitalization of 822.55M and an Enterprise Value of 451.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4229.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93k whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.03.

Shares Statistics:

ALLO traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of May 30, 2023 were 40.03M with a Short Ratio of 40.03M, compared to 40.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.45% and a Short% of Float of 43.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.69 and -$3.06.