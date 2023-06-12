Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stock Price Peaks at $4.1000 During Trading

The closing price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) was $4.00 for the day, down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222317 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALT now has a Market Capitalization of 197.17M and an Enterprise Value of 32.45M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -410.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.6053.

Shares Statistics:

ALT traded an average of 2.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of May 14, 2023 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.26, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$3.51.