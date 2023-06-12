Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.34

As of close of business last night, Amplitude Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.34, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537343 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SC US (TTGP), LTD. sold 8,408 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 84,584 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Grady Patrick W sold 8,408 shares of AMPL for $84,584 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.06 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, SC US (TTGP), LTD., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,408 shares for $10.06 each. As a result, the insider received 84,584 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 943.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPL traded 734.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 945.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 3.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

