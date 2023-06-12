Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

In the latest session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) closed at $24.72 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $25.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691361 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 553,263 shares for $25.48 per share. The transaction valued at 14,096,825 led to the insider holds 39,317,673 shares of the business.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 209,053 shares of ACAD for $5,312,458 on May 23. The Director now owns 38,811,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.41 per share. On May 22, another insider, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 134,206 shares for $24.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,297,815 and bolstered with 38,607,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $26.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACAD has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 162.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of May 30, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 9.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $130.9M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.56M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $145M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.62M and the low estimate is $590.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.