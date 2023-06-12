Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for AppLovin Corporation (APP)

In the latest session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $22.66 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $22.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962992 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AppLovin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 345,000,000 led to the insider holds 29,782,619 shares of the business.

KKR Denali Holdings L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of APP for $345,000,000 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 29,782,619 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Valenzuela Victoria, who serves as the CLO & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 52,193 shares for $24.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275,075 and left with 684,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $43.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APP has traded an average of 2.95M shares per day and 3.29M over the past ten days. A total of 373.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.77M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of May 30, 2023 were 13.87M with a Short Ratio of 13.87M, compared to 15.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $722.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $756M to a low estimate of $710.08M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.23M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.46M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $705M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.