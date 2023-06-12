Analysts provide stock recommendations for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed the day trading at $30.25 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $30.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3976600 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BFH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 400 shares for $29.89 per share. The transaction valued at 11,954 led to the insider holds 5,016 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of BFH for $442,479 on May 24. The 10% Owner now owns 4,956,281 shares after completing the transaction at $29.50 per share. On May 19, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,850 shares for $29.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 173,966 and bolstered with 4,942,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $54.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BFH traded about 847.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BFH traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of May 30, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 4.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Dividends & Splits

BFH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.96 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.82. EPS for the following year is $10.03, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $975.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.