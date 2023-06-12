Analysts provide stock recommendations for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed the day trading at $24.03 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $24.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162863 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 153,318 led to the insider holds 94,400 shares of the business.

Spiegel Reuven bought 2,000 shares of DK for $45,200 on Mar 14. The CFO now owns 33,148 shares after completing the transaction at $22.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DK traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DK traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.00M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of May 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 9.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.97% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Dividends & Splits

DK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $4.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.03B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.98B, an estimated decrease of -43.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$43.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $9.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.