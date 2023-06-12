Analyzing DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s quick and current ratios

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed the day trading at $57.02 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $58.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32076348 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Briggs Teresa sold 1,988 shares for $58.53 per share. The transaction valued at 116,358 led to the insider holds 3,763 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,008 shares of DOCU for $8,097,603 on Jan 19. The Director now owns 1,225,714 shares after completing the transaction at $55.08 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Springer Daniel D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 147,009 shares for $58.12 each. As a result, the insider received 8,543,575 and left with 1,377,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 11.54B and an Enterprise Value of 11.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 357.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $91.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCU traded about 3.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCU traded about 7.24M shares per day. A total of 202.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of May 30, 2023 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.10M, compared to 8.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $667.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $677M to a low estimate of $657.06M. As of the current estimate, DocuSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.18M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.