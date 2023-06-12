Analyzing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock clocked out at $29.65, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $29.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618390 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.38.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSXMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares for $73.79 per share. The transaction valued at 434,047 led to the insider holds 72,644 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of LSXMK for $49,320 on Apr 24. The CAO/PFO now owns 15,805 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 700 shares for $35.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,165 and bolstered with 22,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.67B and an Enterprise Value of 22.14B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $45.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSXMK traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 218.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.43M. Insiders hold about 10.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $9.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.